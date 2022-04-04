Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.