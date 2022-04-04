Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 316 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

