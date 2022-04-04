Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

