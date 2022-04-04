JMP Securities Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $36.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA opened at $6.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

