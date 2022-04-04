Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

