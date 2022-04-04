Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.
Shares of JLL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,589. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
