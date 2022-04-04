Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of JLL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,589. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

