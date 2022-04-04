JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €197.71.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

