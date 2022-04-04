JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

