JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.