Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.84. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.89.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,147 shares of company stock worth $636,133. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,613,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

