Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:KDMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.50. 10,424,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

