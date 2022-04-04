KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. KAO has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
About KAO (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAO (KAOOY)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.