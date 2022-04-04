Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

CRM stock opened at $212.25 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,657 shares of company stock valued at $27,638,382. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

