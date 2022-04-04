Keel Point LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $234.71 and a one year high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.03.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.83.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.