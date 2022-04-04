Keel Point LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $219.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.05.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.