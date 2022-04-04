Keel Point LLC Has $939,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

