Keel Point LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $29.30 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

