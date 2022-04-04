Keel Point LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $134.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $131.23 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

