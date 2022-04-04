Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,468.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.98 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.