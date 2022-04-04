Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.22% of Liquidia worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 179.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.71.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

