Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 38.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 57.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

