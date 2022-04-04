Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.
In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.
About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
