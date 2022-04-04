Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of KEN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01. Kenon has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kenon by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

