Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

