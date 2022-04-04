Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $260,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.