Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Century Communities by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

