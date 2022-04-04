Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

