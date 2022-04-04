Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 73 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.37 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.