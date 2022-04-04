Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $487,020.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.40 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

