Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.