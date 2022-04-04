Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $124.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

