Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. 14,494,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

