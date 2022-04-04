Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,287.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $4,287.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

