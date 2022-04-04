KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 1,912,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,431. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.