Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $10,634.82 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,634.82 and $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

