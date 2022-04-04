Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €185.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.75.

RDSMY opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

