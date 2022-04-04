Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.31 ($42.10).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.