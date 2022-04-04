Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 380

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON KOO opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Friday. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The company has a market cap of £80.66 million and a PE ratio of -244.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.06.
