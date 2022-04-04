Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 380

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KOO opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Friday. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The company has a market cap of £80.66 million and a PE ratio of -244.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.06.

About Kooth (Get Rating)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

