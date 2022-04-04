Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 595,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.26.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,460 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 251,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

