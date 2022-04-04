Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,130 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $144,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

