Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,411,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $135.96. 761,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.