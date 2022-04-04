LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

LCII opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.96 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

