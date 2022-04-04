Lear (NYSE:LEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.94. 3,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Lear has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

