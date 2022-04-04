Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
