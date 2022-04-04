Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

