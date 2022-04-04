Ledyard National Bank Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $588.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.