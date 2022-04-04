Ledyard National Bank Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.82. 61,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,529. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

