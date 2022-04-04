Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 531,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252,172. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

