Ledyard National Bank Purchases 391 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 251,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

