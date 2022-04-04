Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $5,709,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.72. 101,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,044. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.