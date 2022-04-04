Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.